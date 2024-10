Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on October 18th.

PROVIDENCE – R.I. Commerce Corp. has been awarded $1.6 million to support small businesses in the construction, transportation and renewable energy industries through the Rhode Island Rebounds Technical Assistance Program, the state’s congressional delegation announced Thursday. Rhode Island is getting a share of $75 million in federal funding nationwide to provide critical technical assistance to

Rhode Island is getting a share of $75 million in federal funding nationwide to provide critical technical assistance to small businesses and entrepreneurs – helping these small companies access financing opportunities.

"This latest round of federal funding will help connect more small businesses with access to capital and other tools to compete, grow and strengthen Main Street businesses in communities across the state,” said Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I.

Earlier this year, Rhode Island was approved to use $773,624 in federal technical assistance funding to support R.I. Commerce Corp. in providing legal, accounting and financial advisory services to underserved and very small businesses preparing to apply for support from state and/or federal programs.

“This funding will provide critical technical assistance services to ensure even our state’s smallest entrepreneurs have the resources they need to grow and thrive," said R.I. Secretary of Commerce Liz Tanner. “I thank our state's congressional delegation and the Biden administration for their continued support of our small businesses.”