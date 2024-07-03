R.I. Commerce issues $25M RFP for broadband upgrades in Jamestown, Newport, Westerly

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced July 8th.

2024 Winners Announced! And if you are an alumni, we'd like to hear from you. Click logo for more details.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Around 6,700 locations across Jamestown, Newport and Westerly are set to get broadband service improvements under a $25 million request for proposals the R.I. Commerce Corp. issued Tuesday. The request is the first of three phases and is part of the Commerce Corp.’s ConnectRI program to improve unserved and underserved areas in the

PROVIDENCE – Around 6,700 locations across Jamestown, Newport and Westerly are set to get broadband service improvements under a $25 million request for proposals the R.I. Commerce Corp. issued Tuesday.

The request is the first of three phases and is part of the Commerce Corp.'s ConnectRI program to improve unserved and underserved areas in the state. With this RFP, an estimated 1,900 locations in Jamestown, 2,900 in Newport and 1,900 in Westerly will get service improvements. There will be two more RFPs issued in the next several months to connect more locations, according to a news release.

“Broadband is no longer a luxury; it is a 21

st

century necessity that will keep Rhode Island competitive,” said

The RFP will require end-to-end fiber networks that can deliver 100/100 megabits per second speeds and prioritize affordability, with 100/100 megabits per second service Capital Project Funds not to exceed $53.09 per month.

This investment comes after almost two years of planning, including developing the Rhode Island Broadband & Digital Equity Strategic Plan and a five-year action plan along with creating the Rhode Island Broadband map.

On June 10, the Commerce Corp.'s board of directors approved spending from the Capital Projects Fund to boost speed and resilience while also providing home and businesses affordable broadband access. The exact allocation of funds will be based on proposals submitted. Future improvements in Rhode Island will be made with the state's

Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment

$108.7 million funding from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, according to a news release.

“This once in a lifetime investment allows us to lay the groundwork for a more prosperous and connected future that is crucial for our state’s economic vitality,” said R.I. Secretary of Commerce Elizabeth Tanner. “By closing the digital divide, we are ensuring the access necessary to promote innovation, enhance productivity, and attract business and development.”

Jamestown, Newport and Westerly were chosen based on a formula that accounted for the total number of locations served against the amount of funding available and both the state’s and the U.S. Department of the Treasury Capital Project Funds priorities. These priorities included areas with higher percentages of households that reported no internet and areas with lower median incomes.

“This will create further opportunity for our residents to work and learn from home. Reliable broadband has become a necessity to stay current in business and in education,” Mello said. “The Town of Jamestown and its residents are very fortunate to be part of this initiative and we look forward to this advancement in technology.”