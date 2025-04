Join us and celebrate trailblazers, innovators, and leaders who are making a difference

PROVIDENCE – In honor of World Intellectual Property Day Saturday, Gov. Daniel J. McKee and R.I. Commerce Corp. announced a new grant program to help entrepreneurs and small businesses offset the cost of filing patents.

Unveiled Friday, the Invention Incentive Program offers up to $5,000 in reimbursable grants for expenses incurred when filing a patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

“When Rhode Islanders have a good idea, they should have a fair shot at protecting it,” McKee said. “By covering some of the upfront costs, this program gives Rhode Island inventors and small businesses the opportunity to take an important first step – protecting their ideas and setting the stage for what comes next.”

To be eligible, applicants must be Rhode Island residents or small businesses with no more than 500 employees. Reimbursements are available for service provided by a federally registered patent practitioner licensed in Rhode Island and application fees for both provisional and nonprovisional patents.

“Innovation drives economic growth, and our small businesses are at the heart of that momentum,” said R.I. Secretary of Commerce Elizabeth M. Tanner. “This initiative is an investment for Rhode Island’s future—helping protect great ideas while empowering entrepreneurs to compete, grow, and lead.”

The program is part of RI Commerce’s Innovation Initiatives Portfolio. Applications open Friday and will be accepted until 5 p.m. May 26.