R.I. Commerce seeking more federal Ocean Tech Hub dollars

By
R.I. COMMERCE CORP. has applied for more than $5 million in federal grants that would be used to develop the state's effort to create a technology hub centered around the blue economy.
PROVIDENCE – Maybe a third time will be the charm for the R.I. Commerce Corp. when it comes to the state’s effort to get millions of dollars of funding for an Ocean Tech Hub.  R.I. Commerce’s Chief Strategy Officer Daniela Fairchild told the agency’s board of directors Monday night that it has applied for two

