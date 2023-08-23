R.I. Computer Museum closes on $25K loan for STEM, EV education

WARWICK – Electric vehicles will lead a new science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, education initiative provided by the Rhode Island Computer Museum.

The program, which the museum will fund through a $25,000 loan acquired through the Rhode Island Health and Educational Building Corp., will allow students to assemble and race F24 Kit Cars.

The small, battery-powered vehicles were developed by the United Kingdom-based Greenpower Centre charity to further STEM education efforts.

The funding is the first loan that RIHEBC has awarded through its Health & Education Loan Program, a funding source established for small nonprofits and education entities. Through this program, the organization offers loans ranging from $25,000 to $250,000 in terms of three, five, six or 10 years.

- Advertisement -

In a statement, Rhode Island Computer Museum Executive Director Dan Berman said that the program will further the museum’s mission of “inspiring young people interested in future careers in computer, science, and technology fields.”

The F24 Kit Cars provide “a fun and engaging project-based learning package for young students to learn critical STEM skills while building and racing electric cars,” Berman said. “Obtaining traditional bank financing for this program proved challenging, and that is why we are so thankful for RIHEBC’s HELP loan program.”

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.