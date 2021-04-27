R.I. continuing unemployment claims tick back up

PROVIDENCE – The number of individuals collecting continuing unemployment benefits in Rhode Island increased by 608 week to week to 68,475, after falling by just under 2,000 one week prior, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training said Tuesday.

Despite the recent rise, continuing claims in the state have generally trended down since the start of February, when continuing claims totaled 83,118.

Of the total number of individuals collecting benefits last week, 35,247 were in the pandemic unemployment assistance program. The federally created and backed program covers those typically ineligible for unemployment benefits, including gig workers, contractors and small-business owners.

PUA filings totaled 1,855, a decline from 2,102 one week prior.

COVID-19-specific unemployment filings for the week totaled 7,140, a slight decline from 7,149 one week prior. To date, COVID-19 unemployment insurance filings in the state total 451,150.

There were also 139 COVID-19-specific Temporary Disability Insurance and Temporary Caregiver Insurance filings, a rise from 122 one week prior. All COVID-19-related TDI filings total 22,617 to date.

