R.I. continuing unemployment claims tick up

PROVIDENCE – The number of individuals collecting continuing unemployment benefits in Rhode Island increased by 883 week to week to 83,118 for the week ending Feb. 7, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training said on Wednesday.
The number of continuing benefit payments to individuals during the pandemic peaked in late May at 125,030 and subsequently declined steadily until late November to 70,136 individuals. Since then, the number of individuals in the state collecting unemployment has begun trending higher.
Of the total continuing claims last week, 37,047 were under the pandemic unemployment assistance program. The federally created and backed program covers those typically ineligible for unemployment benefits, including gig workers, contractors and small-business owners.
The increase in continuing claims was outpaced by the volume of unemployment filings in the state. The data includes all filings in the state, including refilings by those whose initial benefits had expired, which claimants were not necessarily required to file.
PUA filings totaled 7,549 for the week, a decline from 8,273 one week prior.
COVID-19-specific unemployment filings for the week totaled 25,188, an increase from 22,947 one week prior. To date, COVID-19 unemployment insurance filings in the state total 351,138.
Regular UI filings totaled 2,522 last week.
There were also 156 COVID-19-specific Temporary Disability Insurance and Temporary Caregiver Insurance filings last week, a decline from 239 one week prior. All COVID-19-related TDI filings total 21,044 to date.
