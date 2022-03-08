R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 117, with no deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 117, with no deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 96, an increase from 90 reported on Monday. Of those hospitalized, eight are in intensive care units and eight are on a ventilator.

There have been 105.6 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 192 new cases identified on March 7, 2021. The transmission rate on March 7, 2021, was 221.7 cases per 100,000 persons.

There were 159 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of March 7, 2021, of which 23 were in the ICU and 18 were on a ventilator.

There have been 818,603 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.1 million total COVID-19 vaccines doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state total 357,266, an increase of 130 from figures reported Monday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

There have been 3,419 deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island.

There were 4,674 tests processed on Monday, with a positive rate of 2.5%. There have been 7.5 million tests administered in the state.

The department also released its three weekly COVID-19 metrics Tuesday, showing improvement in all categories:

The positive rate was 2.7% last week, down from 3.1% from one week prior.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 43, down from 87 one week prior.

New cases per 100,000 residents totaled 119 last week, down from 122 one week prior.