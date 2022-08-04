R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 122

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 122, with no deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 83, down from 84 reported on Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, five are in intensive care and less than five are on a ventilator.

There have been 162 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 299 new cases identified on Aug. 3, 2021. The transmission rate on Aug. 3, 2021, was 128.3 cases per 100,000 persons. There were 55 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Aug. 3, 2021, of whom nine were in ICU and five were on a ventilator.

- Advertisement -

There have been 858,088 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.3 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state total 412,179, an increase of 419 from figures reported Wednesday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,630.

There were 2,152 tests processed Wednesday, with 8.2 million tests administered since the start of the pandemic.