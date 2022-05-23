R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 1,251 over weekend, with no new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 1,251 from May 20 through Sunday, with no new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state total 77, a decrease from 94 reported on May 20. Of those hospitalized, five are in intensive care and less than five are on a ventilator.

There have been 461 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 233 new cases identified from May 20, 2021, through May 22, 2021. The transmission rate on May 22, 2021, was 57.3 cases per 100,000 residents. There were 76 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of May 22, 2021, of whom 16 were in the ICU and nine were on a ventilator.

- Advertisement -

There have been 832,742 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.2 million total COVID-19 vaccines doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 388,586, an increase of 1,503 from figures reported May 13, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,562.

There were 2,196 tests processed on Sunday. There have been 7.9 million tests administered in the state.