R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 132

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 132, with no new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients totaled 75 on Tuesday, up from 59 reported the day before. Of those hospitalized, less than five people are in an intensive care unit and less than five are on ventilators.

There have been 160 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 91 new cases identified on Aug. 1, 2021. The transmission rate on Aug. 1, 2021, was 108 cases per 100,000 persons. There were 55 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Aug. 1, 2021, of whom eight were in the ICU and less than five were on a ventilator.

There have been 856,743 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.3 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state total 411,453, an increase of 312 from figures reported Monday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,630.

There were 1,925 tests processed on Tuesday, bringing total tests in the state to 8.2 million.