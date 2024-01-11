R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 1,488, with 4 deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 1,488, with four deaths, from Dec. 31-Jan. 6, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Typically, the state reports COVID-19 statistics collected from Sunday through Saturday of the previous week.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients totaled 130 from Dec. 31-Jan. 6, a decrease from 204 reported from Dec. 17-30.

By comparison, there were 2,317 new cases identified, with 11 deaths, from Jan. 1-7, 2023. New hospital admissions that week totaled 129.

There were 10,567 tests processed from Dec. 31-Jan. 6, with 8.4 million tests administered in Rhode Island since the start of the pandemic.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 4,279.

Among state residents, 165,969 individuals have received the 2023-2024 vaccine through Jan. 6, the health department reported.