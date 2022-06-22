R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 158, with 2 deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 158 on Tuesday, with two new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 62, down from 65 reported on Tuesday. Of those hospitalized, fewer than five are in intensive care units and less than five are on ventilators.

There have been 152.5 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 16 new cases identified on June 21, 2021. The transmission rate on June 21, 2021, was 13 cases per 100,000 persons. There were 36 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of June 21, 2021, of whom seven were in the ICU and less than five were on ventilators.

There have been 875,161 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.3 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 400,454, an increase of 286 from figures reported Tuesday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,603.

There were 3,599 tests processed on Tuesday, bringing the total tests in the state to 8.1 million.