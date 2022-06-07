R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 234, with 1 new death

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 234, with one death, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 88, an increase from 79 patients reported Monday. Of those hospitalized, six are in intensive care and less than five are on ventilators.

There have been 265.7 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were nine new cases identified on June 6, 2021. The transmission rate on June 6, 2021, was 19 cases per 100,000 persons. There were 52 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on that date, including six in the ICU and less than five were ventilated.

There have been 835,028 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 395,945, an increase of 535 from figures reported Monday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

There have been 3,584 deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island.

There were 3,793 tests processed on Monday and 8 million total tests have been administered in the state.

The department also released its two weekly COVID-19 metrics Tuesday:

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 89 last week, a decrease from 113 one week prior.

New cases per 100,000 persons totaled 277 last week, a decrease from 374 one week prior.