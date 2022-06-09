R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 256, with no deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 256, with no new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 88, an increase from 80 reported on Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, six are in an intensive care unit and less than five are on a ventilator.

There have been 237 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 37 new cases identified on June 8, 2021. The transmission rate on June 8, 2021, was 19.9 cases per 100,000 persons. There were 44 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of May 25, 2021, of whom six were in the ICU and less than five were on a ventilator.

There have been 835,371 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.2 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 396,773, an increase of 444 from figures reported Wednesday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,584.

There were 5,408 tests processed on Wednesday, bringing total tests in the state to 8.1 million.