R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 269, with 6 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 269, with six new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 86, a decrease from 88 reported on Thursday. Of those hospitalized, five are in intensive care and less than five are on a ventilator.

There have been 219 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 40 new cases identified on June 9, 2021. The transmission rate on June 2, 2021, was 20 cases per 100,000 persons. There were 41 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of June 2, 2021, of whom five were in an ICU and less than five were on a ventilator.

There have been 835,560 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.2 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state total 397,187, an increase of 414 from figures reported Thursday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,590.

There were 5,001 tests processed Thursday, with 8.1 million tests administered since the start of the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday deemed the COVID-19 threat level in all five Rhode Island counties to be “medium.” Threat levels are determined in part by case rates and hospital admissions per 100,000 people.