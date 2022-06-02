R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 355, with 1 death

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 355, with one new death, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 97, down from 102 reported on Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, five are in an intensive care unit and less than five are on a ventilator.

There have been 280 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 41 new cases identified on May 25, 2021. The transmission rate on May 25, 2021, was 24 cases per 100,000 persons. There were 54 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of May 25, 2021, of whom nine were in the ICU and eight were on a ventilator.

There have been 834,443 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.2 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 393,888, an increase of 473 from figures reported Wednesday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,580.

There were 9,005 tests processed on Wednesday, bringing total tests in the state to 8 million