R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 363 over weekend, with 6 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 363 from Feb. 25 through Sunday, with six new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 119, a decrease from 142 reported on Feb. 25. Of those hospitalized, nine are in intensive care units and nine are on a ventilator.

There have been 120.2 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

By comparison, there were 1,175 new cases identified from Feb. 25 through Feb. 27 in 2021. The transmission rate on Feb. 27, 2021, was 243.5 cases per 100,000 persons.

There were 183 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Feb. 27, 2021, of which 30 were in the ICU and 22 were on a ventilator.

There have been 816,427 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 2.1 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state total 355,925, an increase of 416 from figures reported on Feb. 25, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,412.

There were 2,268 tests processed on Sunday, with a positive rate of 5.4%. There have been 7.5 million tests administered in the state.