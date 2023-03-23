R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 432, with 5 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 432 from March 12-18, with five new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said on Thursday.

Typically, the reported COVID-19 statistics are from Sunday through Saturday of the previous week.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients totaled 62 last week. Of the 66 people in hospitals on March 12, less than five were in intensive care and none were on ventilators.

There were 41 new cases per 100,000 persons reported in Rhode Island between March 12-18.

By comparison, there were 1,292 new cases identified from March 12-18 in 2022. The transmission rate on March 18, 2022, was 117 cases per 100,000 persons.

There have been 930,360 individuals who have completed the primary vaccine series, which is about 87.8% of Rhode Island residents.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,884.

There were 8,672 tests processed from March 12-18, with 8.8 million tests administered in Rhode Island since the start of the pandemic. The transmission rates in all five state counties are at “low” level.