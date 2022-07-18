R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 439 over weekend, with 1 death

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 439 from July 15 through Sunday, with one new death, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state total 53, down from 57 reported on July 15. Of those hospitalized, less than five are in intensive care or on a ventilator.

There have been 165 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 153 new cases identified from July 15, 2021, through July 17, 2021. The transmission rate on July 17, 2021, was 29 cases per 100,000 residents. There were 29 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of July 17, 2021, of whom less than five were in an ICU or on a ventilator.

There have been 854,299 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.3 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 407,309, an increase of 641 from figures reported July 15, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,623.

There were 1,011 tests processed on Sunday. There have been 8.2 million tests administered in the state.