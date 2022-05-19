R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 665, with no deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 665, with no new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 103, down from 104 reported on Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, six are in an intensive care unit and less than five are on a ventilator.

There have been 515 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 128 new cases identified on May 18, 2021. The transmission rate on May 18, 2021, was 75 cases per 100,000 persons. There were 85 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of May 18, 2021, of which 19 were in the ICU and 12 were on a ventilator.

- Advertisement -

There have been 832,181 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.2 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 386,196, an increase of 1,043 from figures reported Wednesday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,561.

There were 3,561 tests processed on Wednesday, bringing the total tests in the state to 7.9 million.