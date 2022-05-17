R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 672, with 5 deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 672, with five deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 102, an increase from 83 patients reported Monday. The number of those who are in intensive care or on a ventilator are both less than five.

There have been 508 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 62 new cases identified on May 16, 2021. The transmission rate on May 16, 2021, was 84 cases per 100,000 persons. There were 85 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on that date, including 19 in the ICU and 13 on a ventilator.

There have been 831,826 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 384,187, an increase of 978 from figures reported Monday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

There have been 3,559 deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island.

There were 7,040 tests processed on Monday and 7.9 million total tests have been administered in the state.

The department also released its two weekly COVID-19 metrics Tuesday:

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 120 last week, an increase from 108 one week prior.

New cases per 100,000 persons totaled 527 last week, up from 445 one week prior.