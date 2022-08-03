R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 84

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 84, with no deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 84, up from 75 reported on Tuesday. Of those hospitalized, less than five are in intensive care or on a ventilator.

There have been 160 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 208 new cases identified on Aug. 2, 2021. The transmission rate on Aug. 2, 2021, was 117 cases per 100,000 persons. There were 57 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Aug. 2, 2021, nine of whom were in an ICU and less than five were on a ventilator.

There have been 857,925 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.3 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 409,731, an increase of 307 from figures reported Tuesday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,630.

There were 3,630 tests processed Tuesday, bringing the total tests administered in the state to 8.2 million.