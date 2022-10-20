R.I. COVID-19 cases increased by 1,546 last week, with 5 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 1,546 from Oct. 9-15, with five new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

The department has switched from reporting data on COVID-19 statistics five days a week to a weekly report. Numbers are now reported Sunday through Saturday of the previous week.

New hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients totaled 131 last week, compared with 139 reported the week of Oct. 2-8. Of the 118 people hospitalized on Oct. 15, six were in intensive care and less than five were ventilated.

There were 146 new cases per 100,000 persons reported in Rhode Island from Oct. 9–15.

By comparison, there were 1,956 new cases identified from Oct. 9-15 in 2021. The transmission rate on Oct. 15, 2021, was 174 cases per 100,000 persons.

There have been 909,881 individuals fully vaccinated, which is about 86% of Rhode Island residents.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state total 430,636, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days. Of that reported case amount, 409,833 are Rhode Island residents.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,686.

There were 15,225 tests processed from Oct. 9-15, with 8.4 million tests administered in Rhode Island since the start of the pandemic.