R.I. COVID-19 cases increased by 169 last week

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 169 from May 28 to June 3, with no deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Typically, the state reports COVID-19 statistics collected from Sunday through Saturday of the previous week.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients totaled 17 last week. Of the 22 hospitalized on June 3, none were either in intensive care or ventilated.

By comparison, there were 3,102 new cases identified from May 28 to June 3 in 2022. The transmission rate on June 3, 2022, was 293 cases per 100,000 persons.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,921.

There were 3,531 tests processed from May 28 to June 3, with 8.8 million tests administered in Rhode Island since the start of the pandemic.

The transmission risk rates in all five state counties remain at the “low” level.

There have been 932,541 individuals who have completed the primary vaccine series as of May 12, which is about 88% of Rhode Island residents.