R.I. COVID-19 cases increased by 294 last week, with 7 deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 294 from April 2-8, with seven new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said on Thursday.

Typically, reported COVID-19 statistics are from Sunday through Saturday of the previous week.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients totaled 30 last week. Of the 25 people in hospitals on April 8, less than five were in intensive care and none was on a ventilator.

There were 27 new cases per 100,000 persons reported in Rhode Island between April 2-8.

By comparison, there were 1,949 new cases identified from April 2-8 in 2022. The transmission rate on April 8, 2022, was 184 cases per 100,000 persons.

There have been 931,461 individuals who have completed the primary vaccine series, which is about 87.9% of Rhode Island residents.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,901.

There were 6,804 tests processed from April 2-9 with 8.8 million tests administered in Rhode Island since the start of the pandemic. The transmission rates in all five state counties are at “low” level.