R.I. COVID-19 cases increased by 470 last week, with 1 death

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 470, with one death, from Aug. 20-26, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Typically, the state reports COVID-19 statistics collected from Sunday through Saturday of the previous week.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients totaled 44 last week with a transmission rate of 44.4 cases per 100,000 persons.

By comparison, there were 1,738 new cases identified from Aug. 21-Aug. 27, 2022, and the transmission rate was 164.3 cases per 100,000 persons.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 4,175.

There were 5,123 tests processed from Aug. 20-26, with 8.2 million tests administered in Rhode Island since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 256,742 individuals who have completed a bivalent (two doses) vaccine series as of Aug. 19, which is about 24.2% of Rhode Island residents.