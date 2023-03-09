R.I. COVID-19 cases increased by 532 last week, with 5 deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 532 from Feb. 26 through March 4, with five new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said on Thursday.

Typically, the reported COVID-19 statistics are from Sunday through Saturday of the previous week.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients totaled 70 last week. Of the 82 in the hospital on March 4, 10 were in intensive care and five were on ventilators.

There were 60 new cases per 100,000 persons reported in Rhode Island between Feb. 26 and March 4.

- Advertisement -

By comparison, there were 1,228 new cases identified from Feb. 26 to March 4 in 2022. The transmission rate on March 4, 2022, was 116 cases per 100,000 persons.

There have been 929,813 individuals who have completed the primary vaccine series, which is about 87.8% of Rhode Island residents.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,870.

There were 9,766 tests processed from Feb. 26 to March 4, with 8.7 million tests administered in Rhode Island since the start of the pandemic.