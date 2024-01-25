R.I. COVID-19 cases increased by 993 last week, with 4 deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 993, with four deaths, from Jan. 14-20, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Typically, the state reports COVID-19 statistics collected from Sunday through Saturday of the previous week.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients totaled 69 from Jan. 14-20, a decrease from 107 reported from Jan. 7-13

By comparison, there were 1,609 new cases identified, with 14 deaths, from Jan. 15-21, 2023. New hospital admissions that week totaled 96.

There were 9,053 tests processed from Jan. 14-20, with 8.4 million tests administered in Rhode Island since the start of the pandemic.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 4,305.

Among state residents,172,125 individuals have received the 2023-2024 vaccine through Jan. 20, the health department reported.