R.I. COVID-19 cases increased last week by 1,839, with 2 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 1,839 from July 31 through Aug. 6, with two new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

The department has switched from reporting data five days a week to reporting weekly COVID-19 statistics on Thursdays. Numbers are now reported Sunday through Saturday of the previous week.

Health department spokesman Joe Wendelken said on Aug. 5 the change “is reflective of the larger shift Rhode Island has made from a pandemic response to endemic management, informed by COVID-19 data trends over a period of weeks. However, our data team and COVID-19 leadership team will still be reviewing hospitalization trends and other key metrics daily to monitor for any significant shifts. We have the ability to move back to daily reporting, should it be warranted.”

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients totaled 112 last week. Of those hospitalized, five are in intensive care and less than five are on a ventilator.

- Advertisement -

There were 174 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island from July 31 through Aug. 6.

By comparison, there were 1,918 new cases identified between July 31 and Aug. 6, 2021. The transmission rate on Aug. 6, 2021, was 133 cases per 100,000 persons. There were 415 COVID-19 patients hospitalized between July 31 and Aug. 6, 2021.

There have been 893,341 individuals fully vaccinated, which equals 83% of Rhode Island residents.

Confirmed cases in the state total 413,259, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,632.

There were 17,941 tests processed between July 31 and Aug. 6, with 8.2 million tests administered since the start of the pandemic.