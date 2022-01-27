R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 1,622, with 13 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 1,622, with 13 new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health reported on Thursday.

The daily tally, which counts new positive test findings processed on Wednesday, is far less than those reported in the past few weeks, during an omicron surge that led to as many as 6,772 new cases reported in a single day on Jan. 5.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 now total 441, a decrease from the 479 reported the previous day. Of those hospitalized, 46 are in intensive care units and 32 are on ventilators.

There have been 1,301 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.” That’s the lowest it’s been since Dec. 28, when the R.I. Department of Health reported 1,187 cases per 100,000 Rhode Islanders within a seven-day period. It’s a figure that reached as high as 3,607 per 100,000 on Jan. 9, according to an online spreadsheet revised each day by the department.

- Advertisement -

While down compared to recent figures during the omicron surge, the latest daily report of 1,622 new cases is still nearly 2.5 times greater than the amount of new cases reported a year ago. Hospitalizations are also up from this point last year.

There were 654 new cases identified on Jan. 26, 2021, which was a Tuesday. There were 360 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at the time, of which 57 were in the ICU and 35 were on ventilators, and the transmission rate then was 474 cases per 100,000 residents.

To date, there have been 801,239 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 2.07 million total COVID-19 vaccines doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 339,571, an increase of 1,622 from figures reported Wednesday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

There have been 3,288 deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island.

There were 18,629 tests processed on Tuesday with a positive rate of 8.7%. There have been 7.2 million tests administered in the state since the pandemic began.

Marc Larocque is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockPBN.