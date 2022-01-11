R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 4,287, with 8 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 4,287, with eight new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state total 459, an increase of 49 from one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 52 are in intensive care units, an increase of one from one day prior, and 36 are on a ventilator, a decrease of three from one day prior.

There have been 3,383 new cases per 100,000 residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

By comparison from one year prior, there were 653 new cases of COVID-19 identified on Jan. 10, 2021, as well as 447 patients hospitalized – with 56 in the ICU and 34 on a ventilator – and 761.6 new cases per 100,000 residents at the time, according to historical data from RIDOH.

To date, there have been 791,686 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 284,907, a rise of 5,076 from figures reported Monday, accounting for the day-to-day increase and data revisions for previous days.

There have been 3,144 deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island.

There were 26,115 tests processed on Tuesday, with a positive rate of 16.4%. There have been 6.86 million tests administered in the state.