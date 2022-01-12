R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 4,522, with 7 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 4,522, with seven new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state total 485, an increase of 26 from one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 47 are in intensive care units, a decrease of five from one day prior, and 32 are on a ventilator, a decrease of four from one day prior.

There have been 3,305 new cases per 100,000 residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

By comparison from one year prior, there were 929 new cases of COVID-19 identified on Jan. 11, 2021, as well as 443 patients hospitalized – with 55 in the ICU and 36 on a ventilator – and 740 new cases per 100,000 residents at the time, according to historical data from RIDOH.

- Advertisement -

To date, there have been 792,410 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 290,634, a rise of 5,727 from figures reported Tuesday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

There have been 3,151 deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island.

There were 28,960 tests processed on Tuesday, with a positive rate of 15.6%. There have been 6.89 million tests administered in the state.