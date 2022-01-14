R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 4,725, with 12 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 4,725, with 12 new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said on Friday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state total 499, an increase of 15 from one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 48 are in intensive care units, a decrease of two from one day prior, and 34 are on a ventilator, a decrease of one from one day prior.

There have been 3,141 new cases per 100,000 residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

By comparison from one year prior, there were 855 new cases of COVID-19 identified on Jan. 13, 2021, as well as 431 patients hospitalized – with 56 in the ICU and 37 on a ventilator – and 649 new cases per 100,000 residents at the time, according to historical data from RIDOH.

To date, there have been 793,776 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.02 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 302,109, a rise of 5,805 from figures reported Thursday, accounting for the day-to-day increase and data revisions for previous days.

There have been 3,175 deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island.

There were 29,620 tests processed on Thursday, with a positive rate of 16%. There have been 6.96 million tests administered in the state.