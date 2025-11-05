R.I. Department of Education celebrates STEAM Month with visit, event calendar release

PROVIDENCE – Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green and the R.I. Department of Education are celebrating STEAM Month this November. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

Building on the Math Matters initiative, RIDE’s STEAM Month celebration highlights how strong math skills provide a foundation for successful careers.

“It is vital that every student have access to STEAM learning,” Infante-Green said. “The collaborative, problem-based learning experiences that STEAM education provides is critical to their ability to adapt and compete in the 21st-century economy.”

On Tuesday, Infante-Green visited the Rhode Island College Workforce Development Hub in Central Falls, where Winners’ Circle XR Academy provided hands-on STEAM activities for students in fifth through eighth grade.

“STEAM education opens doors for students to explore, create and see themselves as future innovators. Through hands-on learning, we’re helping young minds across Rhode Island discover the power of curiosity and technology to shape a better world,” said Juan Rodriguez, executive director of Winners’ Circle XR Academy, which is hosting pop-up STEAM Month events across Rhode Island. Winners Circle offers out-of-school programs in robotics, augmented reality and emerging technology for students in grades one through 12 at its location in Providence.

A calendar of statewide STEAM events can be found on the RIDE website.

In mid-November, RIDE and the RI STEAM Center at RIC will announce the recipients of the 2025 RI STEAM Educator Awards.

The awards will be presented to three educators, one each at the elementary, middle and high school level, whose lessons spark curiosity and creativity in their students. Nominees and applicants must be full-time teachers, employed in a public school in Rhode Island and have at least three years of teaching experience.

The STEAM Educator Awards are presented in memory of Carol Giuriceo, who served as the RI STEAM Center’s director from 2013 to 2021. Along with recognition in November, each awardee will receive a $1,000 grant to use in their classroom and a $500 personal award, funded by PPL Foundation/Rhode Island Energy.

In June, RIDE announced that Alondra Robles, a member of the class of 2026 at North Kingstown High School, was the winner of the 2025 STEAM Logo Design Contest. The annual contest invites high school students from across the state to showcase their creativity by designing a logo and slogan to celebrate R.I. STEAM Month.

Veer Mudambi is the Special Projects Editor at Providence Business News. He can be reached at mudambi@pbn.com.