R.I. Department of Health receives $750K grant for veteran suicide prevention

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Health received a $750,000 federal grant to implement a three-year program for veteran suicide prevention.

The department will work with the Providence Veterans Administration Medical Center and several other state agencies to address issues of mental health and suicide among veterans with efforts that include community outreach, suicide prevention services and connections to health care and community resources.

“Suicide among service members, veterans and their families is a public health crisis, and we all have an obligation to be part of the solution,” said Gov. Daniel J. McKee. “This grant will help us strengthen the existing support network we have in Rhode Island for veterans and their families, and it will help us put in place new strategies to keep veterans healthy and safe.”

The program is funded by the Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Some of the partners will include the R.I. Executive Office of Health and Humans Services, the R.I. Office of Veterans Services, the R.I. Department of Corrections and other nontraditional partners that will help the department reach veterans in the community.

“We are striving to create systems in Rhode Island that help our servicemembers and their families live long, healthy lives starting the moment they enlist,” said Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos. “This funding will allow our experts at RIDOH to apply their expertise in community-based care to mental health issues, including suicide. I’m grateful to our congressional delegation for making this state and federal partnership possible.”

“The Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant will strengthen existing partnerships across local, state, federal and community organizations, allowing unified and collective engagement for veteran suicide prevention,” said Kasim Yarn, director of the R.I. Office of Veterans Services. “Hope serves as a key and necessary anchor to strengthen veterans facing challenging life circumstances; our daily work is centered around providing that hope and a hand-up to all Rhode Island veterans and their families. Our veterans should know that they are not alone, and this grant will expand our outreach to spread hope and end suicide.”

There are 62,000 veterans in Rhode Island. Nationally, the suicide rate for veterans is 1.5 times higher than that of the general population. Rhode Island saw 14 veteran suicides in 2020, as reported by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.