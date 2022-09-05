R.I. Department of Health to receive nearly $2M FEMA grant

PROVIDENCE – Nearly $2 million in costs racked up by the R.I. Department of Health’s COVID-19 data analysis last year will be reimbursed by a federal grant.

The department is in line for a $1.95 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help cover the expense of contracting analytics experts to parse through data on the state’s COVID-19 cases from January through August of 2021.

“The data was then used by the state’s executive team to inform decisions about actions to take to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and respond to the challenges it presented,” FEMA said in a news release.

Rhode Island has received more than $540 million in FEMA grants for pandemic-related expense reimbursement.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.