R.I. Department of Housing deputy secretary stepping down for job in Vermont

PROVIDENCE – R.I. Deputy Housing Secretary Deborah Flannery is stepping down after less than 12 months on the job.

Housing Department spokeswoman Emily Marshall on Tuesday said Flannery sent her resignation via email on Nov. 6, informing Interim Housing Secretary Daniel Conners she had accepted a position with the Vermont Housing Finance Agency. Her last day will be Nov. 22.

Flannery thanked the department staff for the "support and encouragement" during her tenure and said "I hope our paths will cross again."

Marshall said the department will be posting a job opening in the coming days.

"We wish Deb well as she embarks on this new chapter in her career, and we thank her for the work she has done while serving the state of Rhode Island," she said.

The resignation creates the second top-level vacancy with the department. Housing Secretary Stefan Pryor stepped down last June

for a job in the private sector. Gov. Daniel J. McKee the following month tapped Conners, the Executive Office of Health and Human Services chief of staff, as interim housing director.

Hired last December as the agency’s first deputy secretary of housing with an annual salary of roughly $188,000, Flannery was tasked with assisting with "programs and functions related to housing production, preservation, real estate finance and community development,” according to the announcement

at the time.

Flannery has three decades of experience working in various nonprofit housing finance organizations, as well as stints working with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and U.S. Treasury. She previously served as vice president of lending for the nonprofit Vermont-based Evernorth, which she joined in January 2021.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.