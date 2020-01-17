R.I. Director of Medicaid Tigue to depart in Feb.

PROVIDENCE – R.I. Medicaid Director and Assistant Secretary for Health Patrick M. Tigue will leave state employment for the private sector effective Feb. 1, Health and Human Services Secretary Womazetta Jones announced on Friday.

Tigue, who assumed his title of Medicaid director in 2017, will join Health Management Associates as a principal in its Boston office.

Ben Shaffer has been named acting Medicaid director. He has served as deputy Medicaid director since December 2018 and also currently serves as deputy secretary and chief operating officer at the Executive Office of Health and Human Services.

“Under Patrick’s leadership, the state’s Medicaid program has prioritized health services to improve outcomes for all Rhode Islanders while balancing considerable fiscal challenges,” said Gov. Gina M. Raimondo. “I wish Patrick the best of luck in his next venture and thank him for his years of public service.”

