R.I. District Court rules in favor of Jeshuat Israel in Touro Synagogue eviction battle

NEWPORT – A local Jewish congregation has scored an early legal victory in its fight to remain in its longtime home, Touro Synagogue.

R.I. District Court Judge Colleen M. Hastings ruled Monday in favor of Congregation Jeshuat Israel, dismissing Congregation Shearith Israel of New York’s motion to evict the local congregation from occupying the oldest synagogue in the U.S. Monday’s ruling is the latest action in a lengthy legal fight over control of Touro Synagogue – built in 1763 – on its set of Colonial-era bells, valued at $7.4 million.

Michael D. Crane, a Providence-based attorney representing Jeshuat Israel, told Providence Business News Monday that the local Jewish congregation, at the District Court level, will not be ordered to evict from Touro Synagogue. He said Hastings ruled that the notice of termination of tenancy was “defective” and did not give the court subject matter jurisdiction to hear the matter.

In a statement, Jeshuat Israel Co-President Louise Teitz said the congregation is pleased with the court’s ruling to dismiss “this meritless eviction action.” She also said Jeshuat Israel hopes that Shearith Israel will “now choose to finalize the terms for a long-term lease for Jeshuat Israel that will provide certainty and stability for our congregation going forward.”

- Advertisement -

Crane said Shearith Israel could appeal the ruling to R.I. Superior Court or R.I. Supreme Court, and it is unclear if the New York-based congregation will do so. Shearith Israel President Louis M. Solomon told PBN Monday in an email that the congregation is currently assessing whether or not to appeal.

Solomon says the court sent a message to Jeshuat Israel that the technical defect the court found in the notice of termination does not speak to future prospects. In terms of next steps, Solomon says Shearith Israel is committed to regime change of the corporate lessee of Touro Synagogue but is equally committed to the vibrancy of Touro Synagogue, working with those current worshippers who see the long-term benefits of affiliation with Shearith Israel.

“Worshippers will always be welcome,” Solomon said.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.