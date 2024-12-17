R.I. Division of Taxation plans ‘Tax Compliance Day’ to address filing issues

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Division of Taxation has scheduled a “Tax Compliance Day” on Monday, Jan. 13, billed as an opportunity to seek resolutions for complex state and federal tax problems.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Room 110 at Alger Hall at the campus of Rhode Island College, 600 Mount Pleasant Ave., Providence.

While walk-ins are welcome, the division encourages attendees to register ahead of time to ensure the best service. The event is free.

Representatives from the IRS, the R.I. Division of Taxation, and other state and federal agencies will be available.

The division says the representatives may be able to help with issues such as tax status updates; balance resolutions, including payment plans and “offer in compromise” considerations; wage and income transcripts for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program to prepare returns; on-site resolution to IRS account issues; free tax preparation as far back to 2017 for both the federal and state personal income tax returns; notarial services; entity status checks; general filing and maintenance information; state-level licensing information; entity reinstatement; and dissolution.

But the division also says taxpayers don’t have to wait until Jan. 13 to address their concerns.

For those with Rhode Island tax filing questions, the Division of Taxation says to visit the Contact Us page to find the contact information of the appropriate tax section.

For those with IRS questions, contact the IRS Providence Taxpayer Assistance Center at (401) 525-4282.

For those who need tax preparation services, get in-person assistance at the nearest Volunteer Income Tax Assistance site near you, or use Free File to file your taxes online for free.