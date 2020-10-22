R.I. election administrators estimate half of Nov. election votes will come by early, mail-in ballots

PROVIDENCE – State election administrators are predicting a record number of Rhode Island voters will cast their ballots before Election Day this year.

R.I. Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea and State Board of Elections Director Robert Rapoza shared the prediction that half of all ballots cast will come from by-mail or early voting in a press briefing on Thursday, based upon high numbers of early and mail ballots cast thus far.

As of the Oct. 22 afternoon briefing, more than 137,000 votes, representing 17% of registered voters, have been processed by the state elections board from early or mail-in voting, according to the Secretary of State’s website. Of those, more than 84,000 ballots were cast by mail, and more than 52,000 through “emergency” early voting at municipal polling places.

An additional 29,000 mail-in ballots have been received by the elections board, but not yet processed, according to Rapoza.

- Advertisement -

Unlike in other states, where high turnout in early voting has led to long lines, Rhode Island has not faced similar challenges. Gorbea characterized the state’s early voting this year as a success “beyond our wildest dreams.”

R.I State Police Superintendent Col. James Manni, R.I Attorney General Peter F. Neronha and Special Agent in Charge Joseph Bonavolonta of the FBI Boston Division, also spoke to measures in place to ensure voting rights are upheld and protected from foreign or domestic interference. Despite alarming news shared by the National Intelligence Director that Iran and Russia have obtained voter registration information, Bonavolonta said the Boston FBI Division has not seen similar breaches of regional election data.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.