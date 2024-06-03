R.I. Energy, URI partner on renewable energy research initiatives

By
-
RHODE ISLAND ENERGY President Greg Cornett, left, signs a renewable energy research partnership agreement alongside University of Rhode Island President Marc B. Parlange between the university and the energy company. / COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND
RHODE ISLAND ENERGY President Greg Cornett, left, signs a renewable energy research partnership agreement alongside University of Rhode Island President Marc B. Parlange between the university and the energy company. / COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The University of Rhode Island and the largest energy supplier in the state are partnering to help move forward vital research in renewable energy, energy alternatives and sustainability. Additionally, the partnership also introduces a new scholarship initiative at the university to further support URI students. The university on Monday announced its partnership

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display