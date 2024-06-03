R.I. Energy, URI partner on renewable energy research initiatives

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The University of Rhode Island and the largest energy supplier in the state are partnering to help move forward vital research in renewable energy, energy alternatives and sustainability.
Additionally, the partnership also introduces a new scholarship initiative at the university to further support URI students.
The university on Monday announced its partnership with Rhode Island Energy, which the entities say will bring together researchers from both URI and PPL Corp. – Rhode Island Energy’s Pennsylvania-based parent company – to create initiatives in achieving the goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. URI says Rhode Island Energy and PPL Corp. chose to partner with the university to address research in offshore renewable energy, climate change, grid decarbonization, nuclear technology advancement and carbon capture, among others energy-related matters.
“I am especially glad to see [this partnership] provides opportunities for students to participate in these activities and gain a competitive advantage in ocean renewable energy,” Rhode Island Energy President Greg Cornett said in a statement.
URI President Marc B. Parlange in a statement said the joint projects through this partnership will address the “critical need” to develop innovative solutions to support transition of renewable energy in Rhode Island, as well as contributing to economic development within the state.
The partnership also includes Rhode Island Energy launching a $100,000 Brighter Futures scholarship program for URI students who are passionate about clean energy, sustainability, decarbonization and grid reliability, the university said. URI also says research collaborations will also provide opportunities for student participation, enabling graduates to join the fast-growing sector of ocean renewable energy.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.