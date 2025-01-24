R.I. Foundation, Annenberg Institute create commission to assess state’s education funding formula

THE RHODE ISLAND Foundation and the Annenberg Institute at Brown University is launching a new education committee to study, assess and make recommendations for a new state public education funding formula.

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Foundation and the Annenberg Institute at Brown University are launching a new education committee to study, assess and make recommendations for a new state public education funding formula. The 18-member Blue Ribbon Commission will be comprised of local education leaders and community nonprofit partners to work on various assessments on

