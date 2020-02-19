R.I. Foundation awards $172K in grants to elementary school teachers

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Foundation’s Carter Spark Grants program issued more than $172,000 in grants to elementary school teachers across the Ocean State to encourage classroom innovation, the nonprofit funder announced Feb. 6.
The program, according to a news release, offered full-time third and fourth grade teachers grants of up to $1,000 for proposals that help engage students via “unique learning experiences and creative learning methods” in order to boost their interest in academics. Expenses the one-time grants could be used for include field trips, equipment and other resources that wouldn’t be available within the classroom.
Rhode Island Foundation CEO and President Neil D. Steinberg said in a statement that thanks to the program – launched in 2013 by Letitia and the late John Carter – teachers all over the Ocean State now have resources to “bring learning to life in new ways.”
The recipients and their totals are:
- Providence Public School District – $50,477
- Pawtucket School Department – $26,984
- Blackstone Valley Prep Mayoral Academy – $19,554
- North Kingstown School Department – $17,528
- Portsmouth School Department – $8,658
- South Kingstown School Department – $4,913
- Woonsocket School Department – $4,762
- Lincoln School Department – $3,971
- Central Falls School Department – $3,799
- Highlander Charter School – $3,551
- Burrillville Public Schools – $3,520
- East Providence School Department – $3,368
- Paul Cuffee School – $2,995
- Cranston School Department – $2,655
- Smithfield School Department – $2,456
- Times 2 Inc. – $2,000
- Coventry School Department – $1,999
- Barrington School Department – $1,968
- Cumberland School Department – $1,893
- North Providence School Department – $1,000
- Westerly Public Schools – $1,000
- Compass School – $998
- Bristol-Warren School District – $866
- Learning Community Charter School – $705
- West Warwick School Department – $700
- East Greenwich School District – $225
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.
