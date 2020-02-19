R.I. Foundation awards $172K in grants to elementary school teachers

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Foundation’s Carter Spark Grants program issued more than $172,000 in grants to elementary school teachers across the Ocean State to encourage classroom innovation, the nonprofit funder announced Feb. 6.

The program, according to a news release, offered full-time third and fourth grade teachers grants of up to $1,000 for proposals that help engage students via “unique learning experiences and creative learning methods” in order to boost their interest in academics. Expenses the one-time grants could be used for include field trips, equipment and other resources that wouldn’t be available within the classroom.

Rhode Island Foundation CEO and President Neil D. Steinberg said in a statement that thanks to the program – launched in 2013 by Letitia and the late John Carter – teachers all over the Ocean State now have resources to “bring learning to life in new ways.”

The recipients and their totals are:

Providence Public School District – $50,477

Pawtucket School Department – $26,984

Blackstone Valley Prep Mayoral Academy – $19,554

North Kingstown School Department – $17,528

Portsmouth School Department – $8,658

South Kingstown School Department – $4,913

Woonsocket School Department – $4,762

Lincoln School Department – $3,971

Central Falls School Department – $3,799

Highlander Charter School – $3,551

Burrillville Public Schools – $3,520

East Providence School Department – $3,368

Paul Cuffee School – $2,995

Cranston School Department – $2,655

Smithfield School Department – $2,456

Times 2 Inc. – $2,000

Coventry School Department – $1,999

Barrington School Department – $1,968

Cumberland School Department – $1,893

North Providence School Department – $1,000

Westerly Public Schools – $1,000

Compass School – $998

Bristol-Warren School District – $866

Learning Community Charter School – $705

West Warwick School Department – $700

East Greenwich School District – $225

