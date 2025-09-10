R.I. Foundation awards $375K in grants for services to Newport County residents

PROVIDENCE – Fifty-nine nonprofits that support residents in Newport County received $375,000 in grants from the Rhode Island Foundation to aid their respective causes and work.

The foundation says the funding will support work ranging from educational programs for children and housing to food pantries and arts activities. For example, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Newport received $10,000 for need-based scholarships for preschool children from low-income, working families.

The Jamestown Community Food Pantry also received $10,000 from the foundation to offset rising costs for purchasing food, basic household supplies, and personal care and pet items, the foundation said.

“We are fortunate to be able to help our partners carry out their critical work,” foundation CEO and President David N. Cicilline said in a statement. “We are grateful for the dedicated donors who make it possible for us to support nonprofits that are on the frontlines of serving the needs of their communities.”

A full list of grantees can be found here.

