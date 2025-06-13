R.I. Foundation awards $440K in grants to support 18 medical research projects

By
-
THE RHODE ISLAND FOUNDATION has awarded $440,000 in grants to five health organizations and higher education institutions to support 18 medical research projects.

PROVIDENCE – Approximately $440,000 in seed funding has been awarded by the Rhode Island Foundation to five health organizations and higher education institutions to support 18 medical research projects, the nonprofit funder announced Friday. The foundation says the research work conducted by various organizations ranges from cutting cervical cancer rates to testing strategies that will

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Primary Care and RI Healthcare Crisis: South County Health is Working to Address, But Rhode Island Needs Systemic Solutions

Rhode Island’s healthcare system is at a breaking point, affecting patients, providers, and hospitals statewide…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR