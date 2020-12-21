R.I. Foundation awards $5M in CARES Act funds to nonprofits

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Foundation announced Monday that it has awarded $5 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds to more than 120 nonprofits across the Ocean State.

The foundation said it has split the funding into two pools. The Nonprofit Support Fund, the foundation said, will provide $4 million to 119 local organizations that are offering new or expanded services or direct assistance responding to individuals and communities that were impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Among the limited eligible new uses for the funds are to help nonprofits with increased staffing, equipment, supplies and material.

The foundation said the other pool, the Nonprofit Support for Domestic Violence Victims Fund, will provide $1 million to eight local nonprofits offering program services or direct assistance to address the pandemic’s impacts on domestic-violence survivors.

“The Rhode Island Foundation was pleased to provide critical support for nonprofit organizations serving many in need in our community. CARES Act funds approved by Congress and then allocated by the governor [Gina M. Raimondo], along with the foundation’s grant-making capabilities, enabled this to be done successfully and quickly in these challenging and uncertain times,” said Rhode Island Foundation CEO and President Neil D. Steinberg in a statement.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.