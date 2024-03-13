R.I. Foundation awards record $89M in grants in 2023

PROVIDENCE – Four years after setting a new record for grantmaking to local organizations, the Rhode Island Foundation raised the bar in 2023.
The foundation announced Wednesday that it awarded $89 million in grants the previous fiscal year to approximately 2,500 nonprofits across Rhode Island. That sets a new giving record for the state’s largest nonprofit funder in its century-plus-old history, breaking the mark that was set in 2020 by about $2 million.
Last year marked the third time in the last four years that the foundation distributed more than $80 million in grants to the community. In 2022, the foundation awarded $84 million
to about 2,400 nonprofits. Two years prior the foundation distributed what was then a record $87 million
in grants while Rhode Island was severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Foundation CEO and President David N. Cicilline told Providence Business News the record gift giving was attributed to the “extraordinary generosity” of Rhode Islanders – about two-thirds of the funds the foundation distributed last year were from donors. Plus, Cicilline said it also reflects the “tremendous need” that still exists within the state.
Along with directing most of the funds to initiatives driven by educational success, healthy lives and economic security, Cicilline said the foundation made investments in preventing hunger, addressing homelessness and the arts.
“I spent the first nine months traveling the state to see firsthand the work we’re doing, from Woonsocket, to Westerly to Newport and everywhere in between,” Cicilline said. “The foundation is committed to making investments in improving the lives of all Rhode Islanders.”
Cicilline also said the community is still seeing some “big challenges,” such as health care, mental health, housing and advancing public education, that were made more difficult because of the pandemic, hence the higher demand for financial assistance needed from the foundation last year.
Total assets at the end of 2023 for the foundation stood at approximately $1.4 billion, up by about $100 million from the previous year. Total fund investment return on the foundation’s endowment for the year was 14.2%, the foundation said. Cicilline said the endowment’s growth now gives the foundation more resources to address the needs across the state and it will continue to “work hard to grow the endowment.”
The foundation also continued to focus part of its grantmaking toward addressing racial disparity and aiding communities of color. The organization in 2023 offered grants that include nearly $1.2 million to increase the number of teachers of color in urban school districts, $1.4 million to support a racially, culturally, ethnically and linguistically diverse health care workforce and nearly $2.2 million to help dismantle the fundamental causes of systemic racism in Rhode Island.
Also, the foundation says it raised close to $1 million last year for its Civic Leadership Fund. That fund allows the foundation to go beyond traditional grantmaking to meet emerging opportunities and challenges, and to engage Rhode Islanders in civic and civil dialogue.
Moving forward, Cicilline said the foundation is developing a new action plan, taking a look at what the funder is currently doing, what areas does the foundation want to continue focusing on and finding new areas to address. He said the foundation is engaging with the community to seek what the most urgent priorities are and put them in the plan, which he hopes to unveil by the fall.
“Right now, we’re doing a lot of study as to how we operate. We’re doing some intense planning on our diversity, equity and inclusion work,” Cicilline said. “A lot is going on at the Rhode Island Foundation.”
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.