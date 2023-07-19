R.I. Foundation grants $350K to 45 Newport County nonprofits

NEWPORT – The Rhode Island Foundation announced Wednesday that 45 local nonprofits will share $350,000 in grants from the Newport County Fund.

The recipients are organizations that support housing, summer youth programs, food pantries and behavioral health.

“We are honored to be able to help these organizations carry out their crucial work. We are fortunate to partner with passionate donors who make it possible for us to support nonprofits that are on the frontlines of serving the needs of their communities,” said David N. Cicilline, foundation CEO and president.

Recipients include:

Aquidneck Community Table: $6,600 to support its Root Riders program, which provides summer jobs to island high school students tending school and community gardens in Newport’s North End.

Bike Newport: $5,850 to launch its Rogers HS Cyclistas Program, which will be a dual- language program to provide bicycles and bicycle education to help students get to school and reduce risk of truancy that is so often due to transportation challenges.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County: $7,500 to support its Anchor Academy Program, a peer mentoring and leadership skills training program in partnership with Middletown High School.

The Conanicut Island Sailing Foundation: $10,000 to support the Ocean State Citizens Pilot Program, a three-year curriculum for grades 6, 7, and 8 that teaches marine education through the lens of climate change.

Conexion Latina Newport: $10,000 to provide emergency funding for food, housing, clothing and medical needs of the area’s Latino communities, particularly in the winter months when work is scarce, and their income is greatly reduced.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Newport: $10,000 to subsidize its After-School Academy for students ages 5-12. The children will receive children a nutritious meal and help with homework, and then will be offered activities, including engineering, violin lessons, art, cooking classes and environmental education.

The East Bay Community Action Program in Newport: $10,000 to support its Baby Steps program, which provides family education sessions and family enrichment activities that engage family members as partners in the education of children through the age of 4.

FabNewport: $7,500 to provide transportation for its Newport Experience Summer Program, which offers 80 unique opportunities, including surfing at Second Beach, clamming in Jamestown and art at Salve Regina University.

Gnome Surf: $5,000 to support adding skateboard, snowboard and Mountain Bike programs in partnership with Fab Newport and the Newport County YMCA. The organization currently offers surf lessons and summer camps to introduce youth to surf therapy.

The James L. Maher Center in Middletown: $4,000 to support nutritional and fitness programs in its three Aquidneck Island residential homes.

The Jamestown Arts Center: $10,000 to support its Arts Experiences program, presenting a yearlong series of free arts experiences for Newport County residents.

The Jamestown Community Food Pantry: $10,000 to support the increased costs of purchasing food and personal care and pet items.

The Little Compton Community Center: $10,000 to support its Senior Lunch Program. The center prepares meals for pick up, for home delivery and to be served in its dining room.

The Little Compton Food Bank: $5,000 to support operations. The facility serves approximately 40 households a week that are facing food insecurity.

Lucy’s Hearth in Middletown: $10,000 to support an on-site counselor during the evening and overnight hours at the shelter, which serves approximately 160 adults and children.

The Newport Community School: $10,000 to support a summer program for middle school students that offers four distinct summer-learning opportunities in partnership with Newport Public Schools, Newport Hospital, Salve Regina University and the state Department of Education.

Newport Mental Health in Middletown: $5,000 to transport clients to behavioral health and medical appointments. The organization expects the funding will cover the cost of hundreds of rides for clients.

Newport Partnership for Families: $7,500 to support its Reading Reaps Rewards’ Summer Learning Initiative. The program will support close to 200 children this summer in Grades 1-4 at the Boys & Girls Club of Newport County, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center and the Newport County YMCA in Middletown.

Shri Service Corps: $5,130 to support programs in Jamestown and Middletown. The Adaptive Yoga Project serves adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in partnership with Looking Upwards in Middletown.